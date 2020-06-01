Maniesh Paul Helps 40 Migrant Workers To Reach Their Homes, Donates ₹20 Lakhs

Popular TV host and actor Maniesh Paul has, reportedly, gone on to help over 40 migrant workers. They were stuck in the city of Mumbai without food and money and the actor has helped them to reach their hometowns. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Maniesh Paul helps 40 migrants

According to reports, Maniesh Paul has entered the ranks of Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Sonu Sood. It was recently reported that he went on to take help from Sonu Sood to send over 40 stranded migrant workers back to their homes. Recently, it was reported that Dabangg actor Sonu Sood was helping migrant workers to reach to their respective homes by arranging busses and tickets for them. Sood has been applauded for his work and efforts and he also met the Governor of Maharashtra B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

ALSO READ | Here Is The Net Worth Of The Major Actors Of 'Space Force'; Check Details Here

Following Sood’s footsteps, Paul has also reached out to the migrants and also made sure that they had enough ration and capital to make it through the crises, according to reports. He has also provided a certain amount of money to his household helpers so that they can take care of their basic needs and afford basic essentials. Earlier, it was reported that the actor went on to donate over ₹20 lakhs and also created a short film to create awareness among the population.

ALSO READ | Will Smith Reveals He Was 'anxious' About The Role Of Genie In The 2019 Film 'Aladdin'

Earlier, filmmaker Remo D’Souza was seen helping daily wage workers. He took to his official social media handle and posted a video that featured the background dancers of Bollywood, who have been left jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to reports, he has also donated for the cause. John Abraham is another Bollywood personality who is taking efforts for others amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | 'Thor: Ragnarok' Concept Art: Chris Hemsworth's Quarantined Thor Version

He has been constantly working to help and feed stray dogs. He has also been spreading awareness of the same with his social media handle. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Allu Arjun, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, and others have also been trying to spread awareness with their social media handles.

ALSO READ |Wajid Khan's Death: Aditya Pancholi, Sajid Khan Attend The Funeral; Bollywood Mourns

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.