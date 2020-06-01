'Thor: Ragnarok' Concept Art: Chris Hemsworth's Quarantined Thor Version

Thor: Ragnarok was one of the highest-grossing Marvel films ever made. Chris Hemsworth's hilarious performance in the film as well as Taika Waititi's unique way of directing received widespread critical acclaim. Recently, Andy Park, who is Marvel's Director of Visuals, took to his social media handle and shared a photo of Thor. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Is this a Quarantined Thor?

Andy Park took to his social media handle and posted a photo of Chris Hemsworth's character Thor. It was a concept image by the filmmaker. In the photo that he posted on his Instagram handle recently, fans can see Thor with his signature long hair and a full-grown beard. This looks quite similar to the look of Thor from his Old Man Thor comic issues, but the filmmaker went on to make it clear that it is neither a Quarantined Thor, attributing to the hairy quarantine look, nor the Old Man Thor. He stated that it was a version of Thor he had visioned for the 2017 MCU film.

Andy Park captioned the photo saying, "Quarantined Thor? Old Man Thor? No, this is actually the most extreme concept version I came up with on how scruffy our Lord of Thunder could look like in Thor: Ragnarok. @taikawaititi wanted a different & road-worn looking Thor that hasn’t groomed himself in some time. I knew it was too far but that’s what you gotta do in concept art- give the director & producers the range of options so they could feel confident in the direction they choose. Sometimes they surprise you & pick the one you thought was “too far.” Thank God they didn’t pick this one. #Thor #thorragnarok #sparkles #conceptart #needhaircut #chrishemsworth @chrishemsworth."

He talked about how the "Lord of Thunder" could have looked in the movie, and was thankful that the Marvel team did not finalise this version, as Chris Hemsworth's look from the film was widely adored by his fans. This post by Andy Park went on to garner over 12 thousand likes from his fans. Later in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Endgame, fans got to see a similar version of Thor, with long hair, and a fully grown beard.

