Will Smith Reveals He Was 'anxious' About The Role Of Genie In The 2019 Film 'Aladdin'

Recently, according to reports, Hollywood actor Will Smith opened up about one of his fantasy films. It was the 2019 film titled Aladdin, where he played the role of a Genie. Talking about his role of the supernatural being made of fire, the actor said that he was quite terrified and anxious. Read on to know more about the story:

Will Smith on playing the role of Genie

According to reports, actor Will Smith, who is mostly known for critically acclaimed films like Bad Boys for Life, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Men in Black, recently spoke to an entertainment portal. In the interview with a leading portal, Will Smith said that he was quite anxious when he played the role of Genie for the first time. It was mainly because there was so much more to it, the actor said. So, he said he felt that it was terrifying.

In the past, the actor then said, that Robin Williams has played the part of a Genie and did a brilliant job. Smith then talked about how he performed a memorable and nostalgic role in the film. So, when it was Will Smith’s time to play the role, he felt that there is so much to it and has a historical and nostalgic value.

Smith then went on to say that he also thought if there was indeed any meat left on his bones to pull it off. He also thought about what is it that he can add to the role of the Genie. He talked about the film being animated and that now it would be made in a live-action mode.

Smith then spoke about how the live-action medium of the film was going to be different and it would be modernised so that they can pay homage to the original character. They wanted to pay their respects to late actor Robin Williams, and at the same time get a new voice to the character of genie, the actor said. He also added that there was a potential for absolute tragedy and there was a potential to be able to create something that could pull off several things at once.

