Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Records Statement Before POCSO Court

The estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aaliya, who now uses her maiden name Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey, has recorded her statement before a magistrate here reiterating her allegation that the actor's brother had molested a family member in 2012.

Circle Officer Girija Shankar Tripathi told PTI that Aaliya appeared before the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court and got her statement recorded under section 164 of the CrPC (recording of confessions and statements) on her complaint against her husband and his four family members.

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui was not available for comment, his brother Saifuddin Siddiqui alleged that Aaliya was trying to blackmail and extort money from the actor. Earlier, Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui came out in his defense after the actor's wife Aaliya filed a police complaint accusing him of rape and cheating. Shamas claimed that the charges are false, adding that he would approach Bombay High Court over the matter.

"I ws never on d run, I ws out fr my next film's recce & in regard to d false complaint against me, it has been stayed by d Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The complaint against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also false & will be heading to Hon'ble BHC for this too," wrote Shamas on his verified Twitter account. He tagged his post with #SatyaMevJayate.

On May 6, this year, Aaliya filed for divorce which was followed by the Raat Akeli Hai actor Siddiqui sending a legal notice to her. She was also accused by Siddiqui’s lawyer of maligning the actor’s name. At that time, she claimed that Nawazuddin has stopped paying her a monthly allowance to take care of their children to which Siddiqui’s lawyer replied that his client was paying the EMI and had attached screenshots of payment details with the claim.

Aaliya, later in July, further accused Siddiqui of infidelity claiming that the actor's brother would inform her about women visiting their house while she was expecting her first child. Nawazuddin and Aliya, who got married in 2009, have two children.

(with PTI inputs)

