'Serious Men' Makers To Unite With Umesh Shukla For Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Next Project

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently basking in the fame he is receiving for his latest film Serious Men which released on Netflix recently. The movie received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Now it has been reported that the filmmaker of Serious Men would be collaborating with Nawazuddin for his next project as well.

Serious Men makers to collaborate with Umesh Shukla

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and revealed some interesting facts about Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next project. It has been reported that the producers of Serious Men would collaborate with Umesh Shukla for a film which will be directed by Sejal Shah, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Umesh Shukla is credited for producing Oh My God and 102 Not Out. “IT'S OFFICIAL... #SeriousMen producers collaborate with #OhMyGod and #102NotOut maker Umesh Shukla...” the tweet read. Taran Adarsh further revealed that film starring Nawaz would be “Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Gaurav Shukla, Bhavesh Mandalia and Sejal Shah”.

Check out tweet below

IT'S OFFICIAL... #SeriousMen producers collaborate with #OhMyGod and #102NotOut maker Umesh Shukla... Will jointly produce a film starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui... Directed by Sejal Shah... Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Gaurav Shukla, Bhavesh Mandalia and Sejal Shah. pic.twitter.com/lBSuoR7gX8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 12, 2020

About Serious Men

Serious Men starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sanjay Narvekar has released on Netflix recently. The film was directed by Sudhir Mishra and the plot of the film revolved around a Dalit middle-aged man who could not achieve his dreams in spite of being the first generation in his family as an educated man. When he is blessed with a son, he develops an outrageous story that the young boy is a mathematical genius. The movie was adapted from a novel of the same name written by Manu Joseph. The fans of the book and the movie claimed that the film has done justice to the popular novel and gave positive reviews to the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on work front

Nawazuddin Siddique has had a busy year considering he had three film releases. He was first seen in Ghoomketu earlier this year which released on OTT platform due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Later the actor was seen in the critically acclaimed film, Raat Akeli Hai. Recently he was seen in Serious Men. The actor will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan where he would be sharing the screen with Tamannaah.

