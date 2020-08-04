'I Spent A Lot Of Time Trying To Make My Skin Fairer,' Reveals Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer Raat Akeli Hai recently premiered on Netflix, on July 31, 2020. In this crime drama, Nawazuddin plays the character of a male chauvinistic cop, who lacks confidence because of his dark skin. In an interview with a Tamil-language magazine Cinema Express, the Sacred Games actor revealed how much like his character, he too grew up with an inferiority complex and used to apply fairness creams expecting miraculous results.

Nawazuddin says he spent a lot of time trying to look fairer

During his interview, Nawazuddin spilled the beans about having an inferiority complex because of being dark-skinned. He revealed that he has grown up applying various fairness creams, expecting miraculous results. He added, in fact, he didn't even realise it once that the cream he was using wasn't 'Fair and Lovely', but a fake one called 'Fare and Lovely'. Nawaz also revealed that he used to spend a lot of time trying to make his skin fairer.

Elaborating more about the same, the Kick actor stated that in mainstream Bollywood films, there aren't any black-looking male or female lead actors. The 46-year-old also shared how he had an inferiority complex at first, but later realised that since he couldn't do anything about his complexion, he would focus on his craft.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor continued saying he knew he was nothing in terms of his personality and his looks. However, he concluded saying although it took him some time to get over that trauma, he's glad he made that decision.

Furthermore, talking about normalising an actor's life, Nawazuddin said it will only begin with having friends to talk to. He added stating friendship is an important support system. Nawaz also feels that actors, like anybody else, need people they can talk to, discuss problems with, and people who would actually listen to them. He expressed saying he thinks listening is an underappreciated aspect of everyone's lives and urged netizens to start doing it more. He concluded saying everyone should learn to listen.

Talking about his latest acting venture Raat Akeli Hai, the web film has been lauded by the masses as well as film critics. The Honey Trehan directorial stars an ensemble cast including, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Nishant Dahiya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Aditya Srivastava and Nitesh Kumar Tiwari in key roles. However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte play the lead roles in this crime thriller.

