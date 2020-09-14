Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Travels To Budhana To Record Statement Against The Actor; Read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have made headlines ever since the latter filed for divorce back in May 2020. Since then, a number of revelations have been made by Aaliya, alleging Nawazuddin for disrespectful behaviour and engaging in adultery. However, now Aaliya has recorded her statement to the Budhana police station regarding her complaint which she filed against her husband and four of his family members.

Aaliya records statement

Station House Officer (SHO) Kushalpal Singh recently gave a statement to news agency PTI, where he revealed that Aaliya had come to Budhana police station from Mumbai to record her statement regarding a complaint she made back on July 27, 2020, at a Mumbai-based police station.

The SHO was quoted by PTI saying - 'Aaliya came to the Budhana police station from Mumbai and recorded her statement, corroborating what she had alleged in her complaint'.

The SHO revealed furthermore that Aaliya's FIR against Nawazuddin and his family members was transferred to the Budhana police station as the location where the offence took place fell under their jurisdiction. The officer also shared some details about the complaint filed by Aaliya revealing: 'She reiterated her allegation of molestation of a family member in 2012 by the actor’s brother Minhajuddin Siddiqui. She also alleged that she had apprised her in-laws’ family about the molestation incident but they told me to keep quiet and solve the matter within the family'.

On the other hand, Hindustan Times has quoted Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family stating that Aaliya did not come to meet any of the latter's family members while denying the allegations made by her. Nawazuddin has been living in Budhana ever since the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented around the country, however, he was not present in Budhana when Aaliya came to record her statements and was located in Dehradun at the time.

The news about Nawazuddin's divorce caught mainstream attention when he had replied to the divorce notice sent to him by Aaliya. In his reply, the actor had alleged Aaliya for defaming him and engaging in fraud. Nawaz also has written clarification on the allegations made by Aaliya about his family members.

