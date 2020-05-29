Actor Omi Vaidya Speaks On Coronavirus And How People Are Reacting To It In Washington DC

Actor Omi Vaidya, who is known for the role of Chatur from 3 Idiots, was recently seen talking about Coronavirus and how people are reacting to it in Washington, DC, according to reports. He reportedly talked about the difference in people’s reacting in India and the U.S. Read more:

Omi Vaidya on Coronavirus

According to reports, Omi Vaidya was seen in an interview with a leading news daily and said that he is okay and that he and his family are safe. He then talked about how it is not a lockdown there like it is in India. He talked about how things have started to open up and stated that the country is run by capitalism. Vaidya then said that people who are in power are more focused on making money than saving the lives of the people.

He then talked about how it is okay and said that there are only a few hotspots in the country that include DC, New York, and LA. The actor stated that the rates of coronavirus affected people are high in there. He then said that it is good that these are the places where intelligent and professional people live, so most of the rules are being followed here.

He then talked about how everyone from rich to poor is at risk and that the virus treats everyone equally. It does not care about which country or state one is from, said the actor. Vaidya then talked about how we as a species should come together and fight it off. He then said that unless we all come together and all the nations work together we will not be able to fight it off.

He asked everyone to follow the rules and said that if one person does not follow the rules and the other person does, it will still be of no use. He said people must follow the rule to fight with COVID-19. He then said that this is a test of humanity and there are worse things coming, like climate change.

