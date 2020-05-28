Swara Bhasker Reaches Out To Several Migrants Amidst Lockdown, Helps Them With Tickets

Actor Swara Bhasker, who is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, has been making the headlines with her social activities. Recently, the actor helped several migrants in Mumbai to go to their respective native places, as many of them are having a hard time in the city due to the lockdown. Read on to know more details about the story:

Swara Bhasker helps 1300 migrants to reach home

Recently, it was reported that she has joined the ranks of actors who are helping those who have been badly hit by the COVID-19 lockdown. Swara Bhasker has managed to send over 1300 migrants home to date after the lockdown has started, according to various reports. These reports also state that Swara Bhasker has helped these migrants to get their train tickets with the help of AAP MLA Dilip Pandey. These workers have safely reached their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry



In the past, Swara Bhasker has helped migrants through several activities. Bhasker has given a lot of people shoes to wear. She had tweeted on May 25, 2020, about the same saying, "I’m very grateful to @ActionShoes & #AthleoShoes who‘ve kindly contributed 500 pairs of shoes toward migrant relief efforts. These were distributed by on-ground @karwanemohabbat volunteers. Deep gratitude again to Vishesh Agrawal, SK Sharma & Shaival Sahay #notanad #notsponsored." Here is the Twitter post by Swara Bhasker:

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog



I’m very grateful to @ActionShoes & #AthleoShoes who‘ve kindly contributed 500 pairs of shoes toward migrant relief efforts. These were distributed by on-ground @karwanemohabbat volunteers. Deep gratitude again to Vishesh Agrawal, SK Sharma & Shaival Sahay #notanad #notsponsored pic.twitter.com/GXQGuHBvCU — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 25, 2020

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

The migrants have been facing several problems and have been asking for help. Their pleas have been heard by Bollywood actors like Bhasker, Sonu Sood, Salmaan Khan, Remo D'Souza, John Abraham, and others. These actors have been helping people who've been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Previously, Remo D'Souza was seen helping the daily wage workers, whose livelihood has been hit by the coronavirus lockdown. He has actively talked in favour of Bollywood's background dancers.

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.