Riteish Deshmukh Shares Hilarious Video As He Misses Driving Car Amid Lockdown, Watch Here

Riteish Deshmukh, like almost all other celebs, has been quarantining amidst the lockdown. The actor has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown with several household chores like cleaning and cooking. He is also one of the most active actors on social media and frequently takes to his social media handles to post interesting content. Previously, fans saw him turn into a Khalnayak with the help of a trimmer and his friend Aakash. Now, the actor has again come up with a way to entertain his fans as he misses driving. Read on:

Riteish Deshmukh posts a funny lockdown video

Recently, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his official social media handle and has posted a video. In this video post, that he uploaded on May 28, 2020, the actor is seen doing a variation of the moonwalk. In the video, fans and followers can see that Riteish Deshmukh wearing shades, and sporting a trouser with a t-shirt. He moves his hands as if he is driving a car.

In the caption, he mentioned that if one is missing their car, and how they used to drive it, they can do this. He wrote, "लॉक डाउन में जब गाड़ी चलाने का मन करता है। @thecrankhead." He tagged his friend Aakash, who uses the handle name called The Crank Head. He is frequently seen manipulating the Housefull actor's videos and photos. It has gone on to receive over two lakh 26 thousand likes. Here is the video post uploaded by the actor:

Previously, fans had received a treat when the actor had shaved off his head. The actor posted a video of himself, where fans and followers can see that he is cleaning a mirror. As he wipes the mirror, he starts to see that a different version of him appears in the mirror for a brief moment and vanishes. This happens a few times and he gets scared.

In a frenzy, Deshmukh wipes the mirror as hard and fast as he can and then he turns into a person who has shaved his head but is basically the same. He captioned it saying that he has turned into a Khalnayak. This video was also edited by The Crank Head.

