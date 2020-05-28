Madhuri Dixit Nene Opens Up About Her 1994 Classic 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most iconic actors in Bollywood. She has starred in several films and has shared the big screen with various critically acclaimed actors like Salman Khan, Laxmikant Berde, Aamir Khan, and others. She is also known for her dance skills and has appeared in several dance numbers in Bollywood. Back in 1994, she went on to star in Sooraj Barjatya's film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which also featured Salmaan Khan in the lead role. Recently, Dixit has opened up about Hum Aapke Hain Koun and other films. Read more:

Madhuri Dixit talks about Hum Aapke Hain Koun and other films

According to reports, actor Madhuri Dixit recently talked to a leading entertainment portal about her 1994 film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In the interview, she said that for her, Pukaar was very different as it showed her character's negative aspects. She then stated that she loved doing it. Mrityudand is one of her favourites, she said; but she mentioned her all-time favourite will still be Hum Aapke Hai Koun. She said that it is because of the character she played in the film. The character of Nisha will always be close to her, she said, than any other character she played.

Talking about her family and Hum Aapke Hai Koun, she said that, not only her close family but her extended family also love the film. She credited this to how Hum Aapke Hai Koun is a light comedy and can be enjoyed at any time, and her family agrees with this. She said that they can watch it at any time. Dixit Nene then said that Tezaab is also one of her favourite films. This is because in the film she had to portray an array of emotions. It was released back in the year 1988 and featured Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

For the unversed, Hum Aapke Hai Koun is a film that explores Indian marriage traditions. It is one of the highest-grossing films of the year and was praised by fans and critics alike. It is said that the film resulted in a change in the mindset of filmmakers, who then turned towards making less violent films in India.

