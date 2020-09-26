From Throwback Pics To Flaunting Her Pashto Skills, Preity Zinta's Exciting Week Summed Up

Actor Preity Zinta has been sharing several photos on her social media ever since the coronavirus lockdown has forced people to stay indoors. The Veer Zara actor has a massive following on social media, with 7.7 million followers on Instagram and 5.1 million on Twitter, respectively. As this week passed, the actor has posted several photos, IGTC stories, and videos on social media with many going viral on the internet. Check out actor Preity Zinta’s weekly round-up below -

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Feels Strange To Watch IPL Match In Empty Stadium

Preity Zinta’s news

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke fame Preity Zinta is missing her ski trips. While keeping her throwback spirit up, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from her ski trips. The actor captioned this picture as “This crazy heat is making me miss my ski trips. Cannot wait for winter #flashbackfriday #snow #ski #smile #ting”. Check out the post here:

Preity Zinta, who travelled to Dubai to support her IPL team Kings XI Punjab, recently gave a glimpse of an empty stadium, to her fans and followers. The actor has been associated with the IPL team from Punjab and has been supporting and cheering for them while they play their matches in Dubai. The caption of her post reads as “Feels so strange to watch the match in an empty stadium, especially when it’s our Home Game. I miss our stadium at Mohali and the crowd there, but I know that all our fans are watching, so not complaining. Also very grateful to the Emirates Cricket Board for taking such good care of us”. Take a look:

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta's Massive Net Worth Proves That She Has Reached Her 'Lakshya' In Life; Read

Besides this, actor Preity Zinta took, a few days back, to her Twitter handle to give fans a glimpse of her impeccable Pashto speaking skills. The actor shared a video, which features herself speaking about Dream 11 IPL 2020 in Pashto. With the video shared, she, in her caption, revealed that in every tiurnament she looks for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket. Moreover, she also challenged her fans to guess her message in the video shared.

Every IPL I look for an opportunity to learn something new besides cricket🏏I’ve tried to do my best to speak this beautiful language correctly. If there are any mistakes please forgive me❤️Can U guess the language & what I’m saying? #PzIpldiaries #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL #Ting 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CpwKcP3uAH — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 22, 2020

On the work front

Preity Zinta was last seen in Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit. Featuring Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel in the prominent roles, the movie revolved around the story of a goon, who tries to win his wife back by making a movie on their love story. Helmed and written by Neeraj Pathak, the film also had Shreyas Talpade, Jaideep Ahlawat, Brijendra Kala and Sanjay Mishra in important roles. In the year 2020, she was seen with comedian Vir Das in an episode of the American sitcom, The Magic Motor Inn.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Celebrates 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's Birthday In Dubai With Her Team

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta Flaunts Her Pashto Skills In Recent Video; Admits Being 'super Thrilled'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.