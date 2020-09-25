Preity Zinta Feels Strange To Watch IPL Match In Empty Stadium

Actor Preity Zinta, who travelled to Dubai to support her IPL team, is feeling strange to watch the match without a crowd in the stadium. Through an Instagram video, the Bollywood actor gave a glimpse of an empty stadium, to her fans and followers. Preity Zinta has been associated with the IPL team from Punjab and has been supporting and cheering for them while they play their matches in Dubai.

Preity Zinta feels strange to watch a match in empty stadium

Preity Zinta shared a video of her watching her team play in Dubai. In the caption, the actor mentioned that she felt strange to watch a match in an empty stadium, especially when her team from Punjab was playing. The actor admits that she missed her stadium at Mohali and the crowd there.

Preity Zinta also wrote that she knows everyone has been watching the match virtually and has also been cheering for their teams, and thus she isn't complaining. Ending the note, Preity Zinta expressed her gratitude and wrote that the Emirates Cricket Board had been taking good care of them.

Through the video, Preity Zinta also gave a glimpse of her outfit. She was seen wearing a red jersey, her team's official jersey and topped it with a white blazer which had a logo of her team on it. The actor kept her makeup minimal and wore a pair of large loop earrings to accessorise her look.

Punjab vs Banglore Match

Preity Zinta's team Punjab played opposite Banglore on September 24, 2020. Preity Zinta's team won the match by 97 runs. The coach of her team is Anil Kumble and the captain of their team is K L Rahul. The home ground of the team is in Mohali, Punjab. Preity Zinta's team will be playing a match with the team from Mumbai, next.

