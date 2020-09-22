Preity Zinta Celebrates 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's Birthday In Dubai With Her Team

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta brought in her team member Chris Gayle's birthday in Dubai, with the other members of the team. Sharing a video of the celebration on her Instagram account, Preity Zinta called him an inspiration. Chris Gayle, who turned 41 years old on September 21, ringed in his birthday in Dubai, amid the Pandemic. Check out Chris Gayle's birthday video below:

Preity Zinta joins birthday celebration of 'Universe Boss'

Chris Gayle's birthday video started with the latter thanking everyone for their wishes. He thanked everyone and happily announced that he loved them all. The video further included glimpses of the cricketer cutting his cake while his entire team, wishing him a happy birthday. While the players and team members enjoyed the party, they also made sure to maintain social distancing and wore masks to cover their faces.

Actor Preity Zinta hugged Chris Gayle as she wished him a Happy Birthday, also taking pictures of the special moment. Chris Gayle, on the other hand, danced around and enjoyed the night. Along with the video, Preity Zinta also mentioned that she found the latter inspiring. She wrote that it was not only her, but her entire team found him inspiring and awesome. She ended the sweet note by wishing him 'luck and happiness'.

Chris Gayle is a Jamaican cricket player who plays International cricket for the West Indies. He is considered as one of the greatest batsmen ever in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle has set numerous records across all three formats of the game. The legendary cricket is the only player to score a triplet of centuries – a triple hundred in Tests, double hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is. Chris Gayle debuted in IPL by playing for the team Kolkata Knight Riders. He later joined the Royal Challengers Banglore and now, the cricketer is associated with Kings XI Punjab.

