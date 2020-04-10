Priyanka Chopra's Hit Movies That Had An Ensemble Cast; See The List

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. The multi-talented actor, producer, singer and philanthropist entered into Bollywood after she won the Miss World title in 2000. She is known for playing the role of Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller Quantico and became the first South Asian actor to lead the cast of an American drama series. Later, she also played Victoria Leeds in Seth Gordon’s comedy Baywatch. Apart from this, in Bollywood too, the actor has delivered many hit films.Take a look at a list of her hit multi-starrer films:

Bajirao Mastani

This 2015 historical drama saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the role of Kashibai. She played a supporting character in the movie, which is based on the love between Maratha general Baji Rao and Mastani, who is the princess of Bundelkhand. Priyanka gave an exceptional performance and was bestowed with Best Supporting Actor at the 61st Filmfare Awards. The movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also contributed to the movie's soundtrack. This movie was co-produced by Krishna Lulla of Eros International.

Dostana

Priyanka Chopra's Dostana stands out from the others for its unique storyline. Her chemistry with all the three lead actors in the movie was much appreciated by the audience. The 2008 movie was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and the music was composed by well-known duo Vishal–Shekhar. The movie featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, and Kirron Kher in the lead roles. It was produced by Karan Johar.

Don

Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the character of Roma in this remake of a 1978 action film of the same name. This film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, gave Priyanka a strong character which helped her showcase her acting chops. The actor was also praised for her action-based role in the film.

