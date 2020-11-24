Actor Rekha's Partially Funded School In Kasarwadi Gears Up For Inauguration

It was back in 2018 when the news of actor Rekha deciding to donate ₹3 crores for the construction of a civic school in Kasarwadi had first made the headlines. Two years down the line and the school has been built, gearing up for the inauguration. The veteran actor played a pivotal role in setting up the first English-medium school in Kasarwadi. Before this, the area only housed Marathi-medium schools which forced the local children to head to schools in Pimpri and nearby areas. The school has been built on land spanning across 2 acres.

Rekha helps in building a school in Kasarwadi

The construction of the school was estimated to be around ₹13.71 crores, Rekha had promised to pay₹3 crores from her MPLAD fund and so far, she has shelled out 2.25 crores gradually as the construction took place. The Deputy Engineer of PCMC, Dhananjay Gawli, had recently sat down for an interview with Indian Express revealing that they will be sending her the details about the project completion and hope to get the balance amount.

Local corporator Shyam Lande was asked to shed a light on how Rekha got involved with the project. Lande replied stating that Rekha has been involved in school projects in the PMC area and had funded a project before this. With this knowledge, Rekha was approached to help to fund the first English-medium school in Kasarwadi for which she enthusiastically agreed. The corporator also revealed that Rekha was receiving updates about the project from time to time and both Pune & Mumbai collectorate were involved in it.

The English-medium school's daily operations will be held under the Akansha Foundation of Thermax Ltd. which was tied up with PCMC. While the PCMC will be providing infrastructure, the foundation will be undertaking the educational responsibilities. As of now, class up to VI is being undertaken by the school and within the next four years, the school is expected to gear up for standard X. Wach classroom has the security of CCTV with a control room housing in the principal's office. Whereas, a play area for kindergarten students has also been built along with staff rooms, assembly hall, library, and laboratory.

