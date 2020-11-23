Sonu Sood's fan from Bihar leaves on bicycle to Mumbai to convey gratitude, actor responds

Sonu Sood’s gestures to help people during COVID-19 has won him not just titles like ‘real life hero’, but also fans galore. While tributes have been flowing for him in various ways, a fan now plans to cycle all the way to Mumbai to convey his gratitude to the actor. Responding to the gesture, the Dabangg star called him as the ‘real hero of Bihar.’

Sonu’s fan leaves from Bihar to meet him

In an interview with a local channel, the Bihar man was heard saying that Sonu Sood might have saved ‘10 lakh people’ during the lockdown. He stated that people had been wishing the actor on Twitter and other means of social media. However, he thought he would personally go and thank Sonu.

When asked why he decided to go on a bicycle instead of a bus or train, the man replied that he didn’t have the money. He added that he had the passion for such a gesture, though anyone could travel via bus and train.

The man said he was not even sure about Sonu Sood’s address, but hoped he wouldn’t return empty handed from Mumbai. He had his ‘Jadoo’, referring to his cycle for company.

Sonu Sood was touched by the gesture and promised to meet him. He wrote, "Bihari babu will be my guest. I'd have invited you by flight. You will return on a plane."

The 47-year-old also promised to hug him.

Sonu Sood's initiatives

Sonu Sood had made headlines by helping migrant head back to their cities when the lockdown had disrupted travel plans. Starting with buses, later he arranged trains and even flights for their returns. Later, he arranged for medical expenses, education fees, set up a platform for jobs, a scholarship platform and more.

