Sushant's sister Shweta 'going through lot of pain', makes plea to 'extended family'

Five months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, tributes and protest events for ‘justice’ are still being held. ‘SSRians’ have continued to raise their voice, and apart from sharing their memories of the late actor, some have also expressed their displeasure with the investigating agencies. Amid the challenging time, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a note to her ‘extended family’, sharing her battle in dealing with her brother’s death, and urging the fans not to fight with each other, but have faith in the Almighty.

Sushant’s sister pens note to fans

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote that she had gone through a ‘lot of pain’ and continued to do do. She believed that the process of healing, the return to their normal lives will be slow and that ‘scratching the wounds’ only made it worse for her.

She shared that she had spent her growing up days with Sushant, that he was an ‘integral part’ of her. ‘We were complete together’, she wrote to state that it will take time for her to deal with the loss.

Shweta said despite the pain, she believed in the Almigty as ‘he never gives up on his devotees’ and ‘will make truth shine forth.’ Writing to the ‘extended family’, she urged them to not fight with each other, and that reposing faith in God did not mean that they would stop raising their voice for justice. She urged them to participate in the fight with ‘dignity, perseverance and patience’ and that they would run out of energy, if they got aggressive.

Shweta conveyed love to the fans and shared that support meant a lot to the family, reclaimed her 'faith in humanity and divinity.' She hoped God leads them to ‘truth and light.’

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

The only update in recent days in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has the Enforcement Directorate, that was probing the allegations of financial fraud against prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and others, writing a Letter Rogatory to Hungary government. They sought co-operation to investigate an allegedly suspicious missing payment of Rs 17 crore, related to his film Raabta.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation that took up the case in August, two months after SSR was found dead on June 14, is also probing the case, though without making any announcement in recent days.

