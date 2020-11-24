Bombay HC to pronounce verdict on Kangana's case on demolition on Nov 27; hear plea on FIR

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its judgment in Kangana Ranaut’s case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over her property demolition on November 27. The actor had sought damages of Rs 2 crore over the BMC razing a portion of her Mumbai office. In a separate case, the High Court is also set to hear the actor’s plea to quash a First Information Report against her and sister Rangoli Chandel on controversial comments.

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Sister Summoned Again By Mumbai Police Over FIR; Asked To Appear Next Week

Update in Kangana Ranaut’s cases

As per ANI, the High Court will pronounce its judgment in Kangana Ranaut's case against BMC on November 27.

#UPDATE | Actor Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) property demolition matter: Bombay High Court to deliver its judgement on November 27. https://t.co/hBuCFWDt5J — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla had closed the arguments in the case on October 5, and reserved its verdict.

Kangana had moved the High Court after BMC razed a portion of her production house Manikarnika Films office in Bandra on September 9. The actor had been on her way to the venue, and the demolition was carried out moments before she arrived from hometown Manali, as BMC, citing ‘illegal alterations’ gave pasted a 24-hours 'stop-work' notice.

In her petition to the HC, she had termed the demolition as 'illegal', claiming it was done with 'malafide intentions' and without necessary permissions. She alleged ‘40 per cent’ of the property was damaged in the demolition and citing the damage to chandeliers and artworks, pegged the cost of damages to Rs 2 crore.

READ: BMC Terms Kangana Ranaut's Plea For Rs 2 Crore Damages Over Property Demolition As 'bogus'

The BMC had termed the claims as ‘baseless and bogus.’

"The petitioner's claim for Rs 2 crore compensation for movables/ articles allegedly damaged or destroyed during the demolition cannot be adjudicated in the present proceedings," the BMC said.

"The fact that such movables were in fact destroyed during the demolition has been denied and is disputed. The alleged value of such movables is also disputed," it said.

"It is respectfully submitted that in the absence of proper proof, such allegations and claims for compensation for loss allegedly caused cannot be entertained," the BMC said in its affidavit.

Kangana Ranaut moves HC over FIR

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel had moved the High Court, seeking the dismissal of the FIR against them over their alleged inflammatory statements. As per ANI, on Tuesday, it was informed that the court will hear the case.

Bombay High Court to hear Kangana Ranaut's (in file pic) plea against an FIR lodged at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station on allegations of a complainant that she tried to create a divide between communities with her social media posts. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hcxtPGF5Lr — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

The Mumbai Police had issued three separate summons to sister duo, but they had not attended citing family commitments.

Kangana was to appear on November 23, while Rangoli was asked to appear on November 24 in the latest summons.

Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed had registered the complaint against them for their alleged ‘defamatory’ statements against the film industry.

The duo have been booked under IPC Sections 53-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

READ: Kangana Vs Shiv Sena: Bombay HC Closes Arguments, Reserves Verdict On Petition Against BMC

READ: Kangana Ranaut Has 'special Message' On Uddhav Govt & BMC's Reply To Her 2cr Damages Claim

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.