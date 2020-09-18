Sonu Sood Joins Hands With CT Varsity To Provide Free Education To Needy Students

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been extending his support to numerous people during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has received a lot of appreciation for providing help to frontline workers, migrants, students, and others during these challenging times. Now Sonu Sood has taken his philanthropic initiatives ahead as he joins hands with CT varsity to provide free education and for this, Prof Saroj Sood Scholarship has also been introduced to accommodate the maximum number of students.

Sonu Sood joins hands with CT Varsity

Vice-chancellor of CT varsity Harsh Sadawarti, recently announced that Sonu Sood had joined hands with the CT varsity to support the noble cause of imparting free education to the needy. In an interview with The Tribune, Dr Sadawarti said that after Sonu Sood generously came forward to support the noble cause of imparting free education to the needy, Prof Saroj Sood Scholarship has been introduced in the university and will be made available to students based on their eligible scores in various qualifying examinations.

Dr. Sadawarti said that Sonu Sood often proved to be a ray of hope for hundreds of students. Following the same grounds, the actor has now entered into the field of education and has agreed to support the cause of providing free education to the underprivileged and needy people. And for this, Sood has set up Prof Saroj Sood Memorial Trust (PSSMT) in memory of his revered mother. He further added that this is a non-government organisation (NGO) committed to the all-round development of underprivileged needy children,

Hindustaan Badhega Tabhi, Jab Padhenge Sabhi!

Launching full scholarships for students for higher education.I believe,financial challenges should not stop any one from reaching their goals.Send in ur entries at scholarships@sonusood.me (in next 10 days) & I will reach out to u🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JPBuUUF23s — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 12, 2020

The actor had recently shared information regarding the scholarship on his Twitter account. The vice-chancellor further said that the actor is a well-known face for his philanthropic activities. He has created strong credibility for himself owing to his diverse acts of nobility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CT varsity would like to accommodate the maximum number of students under the programme to their choicest course out of a wide-ranging list of 80 plus methods of different disciplines.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Happy New Year actor was last seen in the much-applauded film, Simmba. The movie featured Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonu in the lead roles. Sonu Sood was last seen in the Kannada film named Kurukshetra, along with movies like Devi 2, Abhinetri 2, Sita, & Alludu Adhurs. Besides this, his upcoming film includes Prithviraj and Thamilarasan.

