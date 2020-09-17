Sonu Sood Talks About Uplifting People In A New Tweet, Fans Say 'bang On'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been quite active and engages with fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a tweet through his official Twitter handle. The actor has written a meaningful quote for his audience on the micro-blogging site. Here is everything that you need to know about Sonu Sood’s latest post on Twitter:

Sonu Sood shares a meaningful quote in a tweet

Sonu Sood frequently shares meaningful quotes on different social media platforms. Recently, the actor took to Twitter and shared a post through his official handle on September 17, 2020, Thursday. He has written that if people used as much power to help others as they use to destroy them, the country would observe a welcome change overnight. Many people have appreciated his words and added their views about it in the comment section.

Sonu Sood used the Devnagri script to put forth his thoughts, “जितनी ताक़त लोग अपने जीवन में दूसरों को गिराने में लगाते हैं .. उतनी ताक़त अगर उन्हें उठाने में लगा दें तो देश रातों रात बदल जाएगा।“ The actor’s fans and followers agreed with his words and applauded him for the same. They also appreciated his thought process through the comment section. Check out Sonu Sood’s recent post on Twitter:



जितनी ताक़त लोग अपने जीवन में दूसरों को गिराने में लगाते हैं ..

उतनी ताक़त अगर उन्हें उठाने में लगा दें

तो देश रातों रात बदल जाएगा। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 17, 2020

Comments on Sonu Sood's Twitter post

Within a couple of hours of sharing the tweet, Sonu Sood garnered more than 8,300 retweets, 520 quote tweets, and 56, 300 likes on the micro-blogging platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor dropped comments lauding him for the lines. Many among them agreed with his words and called them right.

On the other hand, the actor’s followers on the social media platform took to the comment section and expressed themselves through a series of emoticons and phrases. They dropped joined hands, vivid colours of hearts, four clover leaves, blossoms, roses, kisses, heart-eyed smileys, and thumbs up, to name a few. So, we have compiled some of the responses to Sonu Sood’s Twitter post that you must check out right away.

Bang on!!! — pradeep g (@pradag_7) September 17, 2020

Sahi bat — Drx.Rushikesh Tare (@RUSHIKESHTARE2) September 17, 2020

Sahi baat sir — Sonu Kumar (@SonuKum57407627) September 17, 2020

Right sir — Nupur chandra (@Nupurchandra13) September 17, 2020

