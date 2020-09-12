Sonu Sood Launches Scholarship Program For Underprivileged Students In Late Mother's Name

Sonu Sood has been extending his support to people in need during this on-going COVID-19 pandemic. He has received a lot of appreciation for providing help to frontline workers, migrant workers and others during these tough times. Now the actor has taken his philanthropic initiatives ahead as he will be sponsoring the entire education for needy students from different parts of the country in various streams.

Sonu Sood pledges to sponsor education for students in need

Sonu Sood recently announced that he will financially support any student in need to complete their education. The actor’s initiative is inspired by his mother, Professor Saroj Sood, who used to teach students who could not afford their education. Speaking about the initiative, Sonu said that he has always been a “big supporter” of the right to education. He mentioned that he feels it is the “most important gift” one can give to others.

The students who will get admitted will be able to access courses from streams like Agriculture, Airlines & Tourism, Design and Innovation, Engineering and Technology, Healthcare Science, Hotel Management Computer Applications, Law, Management Studies, Para Medical Sciences and many more. Sonu Sood will also be assisting students’ hostel facilities to those who cannot afford the service and are finding accommodations. He provided an email for students in need to reach out to him and his team and provide the details. They can revert to him with detailed information.

Previously, Sonu Sood provided help to the students of the village in Haryana by sending smartphones to them so that they could attend online classes amid this pandemic situation. The actor has also lent support to JEE and NEET examination aspirants to travel to their exam centres. He has been offering assistant to people for a long time, starting from sending people to their home town who were stuck in different places.

