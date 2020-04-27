Sonam Kapoor And Other Actors Who Are Fashion Icons In Film Industry

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Besides being one of the most bankable stars, she is also a fashion icon for many. Like her, several actors are fashion icons for their fans in Bollywood. People often watch their favourite actors and try to imitate their styles. Here are a few actors who are also fashion icons for people.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. She has a number of films to her name and several blockbusters as well. The actor is also known for her amazing fashion sense. Sonam’s style is quite regal and classy. Fans often point out how elegant her style choices look and appreciate the Neerja actor for her amazing style sense.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved rising stars in Bollywood. Alia has made a mark for herself in the industry and has gone on to cement her place in the film industry. The actor is well known for her comfortable and relaxed fashion choices. Despite being comfortable, her attire often stands out.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is the former Miss World and is therefore well versed with fashion and styling. Hence it comes as no surprise that the actor is one of the biggest fashion influencers in Bollywood. Her eccentric style, bold style statements are a few instances when she absolutely graces the attire perfectly. Priyanka Chopra is fearless when it comes to fashion and often tries to experiment with new aspects.

