Unseen Pic Of The Day: See Alia Bhatt's Transformation From A Cuddly Baby To A Stunner

An unseen picture of Alia Bhatt has been doing the rounds on social media these days. A while back, Instagram saw the challenge #MeAt20 really catch on and started trending where people and celebrities shared throwback pictures of themselves of how they looked at the age of twenty. While Alia Bhatt had not shared her throwback on her official account, a fan page of Alia Bhatt uploaded a collage of her unseen pictures.

Unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt going viral on social media

The collage consists of three pictures comprising of her childhood photo, a photograph as a teenager and one as an adult. Fans stumbled upon that picture shared by the fan page and it started doing the rounds on social media. In that collage, one can see her grow up through the years right from a cuddly baby to a cute teen to an adult. Check out the picture below.

A collage of Alia Bhatt's pictures from childhood to adulthood

When the picture was uploaded, fans flooded it with comments. While some said that the childhood picture of Alia is super cute, some said that the picture from her adulthood was cuter. There were some fans who said the actor still looks the same. Check out some fan comments below.

Check out more pictures where Alia Bhatt from her childhood, teenage years, and adulthood have been compared.

