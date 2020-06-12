Sonam Kapoor, Other Actors Who Featured Opposite Salman Khan In Hit Romantic Films

Being in Bollywood for more than three decades, Salman Khan has acted in over 100 movies throughout this career. The actor has also featured in many blockbuster romantic films opposite several leading ladies. Take a look at the female actors who have delivered hit romantic films with Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor

Dabangg actor Salman Khan has been a part of many Rajshree Films productions. Saawariya actor Sonam Kapoor was paired opposite Salman Khan in the romantic film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In the film, Salman and Sonam Kapoor shared amazing on-screen chemistry. Their romantic scenes together in the movie were nothing short of sheer brilliance. The audience and moviegoers loved their fresh pairing and are eagerly waiting for them to come back together for another romantic film in the near future.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have delivered numerous films together which includes Kyonkii, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, and many more. But two of their most successful films together are Bodyguard which was directed by Siddique and Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was helmed by Kabir Khan. In the movie Bodyguard, Salman played the role of Kareena Kapoor’s bodyguard, and slowly romance starts blooming between them. The film reportedly minted over Rs 230 crores at the box-office. Apart from this, Salman and Kareena’s on-screen romance was much loved in the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which broke all box-office records and made an earning of approximately Rs 969 crores at the box-office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have delivered nearly six blockbuster films together. Considered as one of the most-loved pairs in the Hindi film industry, the duo first joined hands for the much-loved movie, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The film followed the story of Samir, who cooks up a fake story to impress his girlfriend, Sonia. After that, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif went on to work in the widely-acclaimed rom-com film Partner, which also featured Govinda and Lara Dutta in leading roles. Since then, the duo has delivered nearly three 100-crore films together including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Apart from this, Salman Khan was also seen in a cameo appearance in Katrina Kaif’s films namely Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, Zero and Tees Maar Khan.

