Sonam Kapoor Begs THIS Of Maheep Kapoor On Latter's Throwback To 'leading Lady Aspiration'

Maheep Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account to post about her debut movie, Shivam and stills from a song from it. The post went viral in no time with thousands of comments and likes pouring in. But here's what her niece, Sonam Kapoor had to say about it.

Sonam Kapoor begs her aunt Maheep Kapoor on Instagram post

Shanaya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor posted a series of pictures and stills from songs of her debut movie, Shivam. In the caption, she said, "When I had leading lady aspirations and luckily for Indian Cinema it was nipped in the bud! The only silver lining is my memory of LYCRA! Today my body has forgotten what that material feels like!ðŸ˜‰ #MajorThrowBack #Shivam". Take a look at the post here:

However, Sonam Kapoor had an interesting comment for Maheep Kapoor's throwback post. She said, "I beg you post the music video". However, Maheep could only reply with emojis to her request. Take a look:

Many other people from the industry also commented on Maheep Kapoor's throwback post. While Janhvi Kapoor commented, "OMG Killing it", Sussanne Khan said, "you are lit". Check out the comments

In other news, the Kapoor family share a close bond. They can often be seen pulling each other's leg or supporting one another on social media. Recently, Sonam Kapoor's husband posted a video of the actor singing. Adding a caption to the post, he wrote, "My entire ðŸŒŽðŸŒðŸŒ @sonamkapoor ! ðŸ˜ðŸ¥°â˜ºï¸

Happy Birthday Month! ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸

•••

PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor ðŸŽ§". The whole Kapoor khandan pulled the actor's leg in the comment section.

In another picture posted by Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's mother, the whole family could be seen dressed up for some occasion. The whole family could be seen indulging in laughter. Take a look:

In yet another post by Sunita, the Kapoor men, Anil, Boney and Sanjay could be seen posing for the camera. Accompanying each of them is their wife. Adding a caption to the post, Sunita wrote, "Throwback.ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’”".

Image credit: Maheep Kapoor Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Instagram

