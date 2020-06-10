Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Video Is All Things Fashionable And Amusing, Watch

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 35th birthday on June 9, 2020 in quarantine. However, the whole of the film fraternity wished the actor on social media being unable to do so personally. Without a birthday bash this year, Sonam's birthday still had a lot of interesting things going on. One among them seems to be the birthday video that her team compiled for her.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday video

On Sonam Kapoor's Instagram, the actor posted a 'birthday video' that has been compiled by her team. The video starts with the titular song from the movie Aisha. However, soon the video changes to her team imitating bits and pieces of the original video while the song plays in the background. Everyone is seen getting their makeup done or posing in beautiful clothes.

Soon the scene, as well as the song, changes to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai from Sonam Kapoor's movie, Khoobsurat. Dressed in whacky clothes like Sonam in the song, her team mimics the steps and groove to the party number. The song then changes to Ma Ka Phone Aaya from the same song as all the people in the video seem exasperated. However, the hilarious part of this segment is Vaishnav Praveen dressing up as Ma. This is followed by more of Sonam's songs like Masakkali, Tarefaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Finally, the four minutes and one-second video ended with another round of Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. Adding a caption to the video, she wrote, "My team made me an awesome bday video! To the best best team in the world.. I miss you guys so so much.. thanks for making the best video ever. I can’t wait to see all of you and hug you tight. Hopefully sooooon! Love you guys so so much". Take a look:

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' And Other Movies That Were Set In Rajasthan

Many celebrities have taken to the comment section to post about the wonderful "Birthday video'. Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor said, "Means this video should play on loop constantly it belongs in the hall of fame @vaishnavpraveen @kareenakapoorkhan has demanded a solo" while Anil Kapoor said, "It’s got repeat value Sonam ... kudos to the team ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘ðŸ™Œâ¤ï¸". Check out the comments here:

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha Wishes Sonam Kapoor On Birthday, But Becomes Subject Of Memes For The Pic

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Boney Kapoor Shares Cute Throwback Pic To Wish Sonam

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gets Funniest Birthday Wish From Sister Rhea's Boyfriend Karan Boolani

Also Read: Real Life 'Veere' Sonam Kapoor & Rhea's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Birthday: Stylist Anamika Khanna Says The Actor Can Pull Off Even Nightwear

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.