Sonam Kapoor Is A True Globetrotter And These Pics Are Proof; Check Out

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor not only amazes fans with her chic sense of fashion and on-screen performances but also has also left fans inspired with her travel diaries. Sonam is a true globetrotter and her Instagram feed is a testimony to it. From exotic locations to serene surroundings, her vacation pictures have time and again given fans major travel goals. Here’s taking a look at Sonam Kapoor’s travel pictures that will motivate you to plan your next trip.

Maldives

The Maldives is a tropical nation in the Indian ocean which is known for its beaches, extensive reefs and blue lagoon. Sonam Kapoor can be seen enjoying vitamin ‘sea’ in this picture. Donning a blue ensemble, the picture is clicked at her exotic stay. Standing beside the pool she completely looks like a water baby following the theme blue.

Japan

Sonam Kapoor had a gala time enjoying a vacation with her husband Anand in Koyoto and Tokyo. Japan known as ‘the land of rising sun’ has a lot to offer for tourists. By looking at her Instagram pictures, Sonam Kapoor seems to have enjoyed every bit of this trip. From casually strolling on the streets to visiting sites of cultural heritage, the Aisha actor can be seen spending quality time with her husband. Check out her pictures here:

Los Angeles

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand can be seen discovering the city of Los Angeles in the picture. While sharing the photograph, she wrote how it is their time to eat and that they have successfully managed to find one of the coolest vegetarian restaurants in the town. She can be seen having a gala time as they eat. LA is one of the best places for food lovers. Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s travel picture from LA.

Bali

Bali is one of the best places to visit if you want to enjoy a beach vacation. The place is filled with beaches and coral reefs. Taking to Instagram, Anand Ahuja shared a picture of his Bali vacation with Sonam Kapoor. The couple is all smiles in the picture. The photo sees a background that is filled with greenery and natural beauty.

