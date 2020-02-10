From Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Actors Who Flaunted Their Awards On Social Media

The year-end followed with the new year's start, hence making it a season to appreciate and honour the work delivered by stars in the whole year. The award season is known as one of the most important times for Bollywood stars. Check out some actors who received awards and flaunted on social media.

Alia Bhatt

During the Star Screen Awards 2019, Alia Bhatt was honoured with Popular Choice Award for her Gully Boy character, Safeena. She posted a picture of her kissing the prestigious award. Alia Bhatt captioned the post thanking the markers of the film and her co-star Ranveer Singh.

Priyanka Chopra

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra was recognised at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Wearing a royal golden saree, Priyanka held the esteemed trophy as she walked down the red carpet at the event in Morocco. She captioned the picture saying that she felt honoured and proud for receiving the award.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, during the Star Screen Awards, received a special award for her film, Lukka Chuppi. Post the award show, Kriti Sanon posted a picture of herself with the award and captioned the post thanking the makers of the show. She also revealed that she was looking forward to the sequel to Lukka Chuppi.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh received two awards during the Star Screen Awards 2019. One was for Gully Boy as Best Actor in a Leading Role and the other was as the Entertainer of the Year. Ranveer shared a photo of him with both his awards on his Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has been honoured with several eminent awards. His Instagram is filled with him posing with all his awards. Some of those include Best Actor in a Leading Role (critics) for Andhadhun, Best Actor (critics) for Article 15 and Bala. Check out his pictures.

