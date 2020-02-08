Take Cues From Alia Bhatt For Days You Want To Step Out Casually; See Pics

Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut in 2012, has come a long way. She has made it big in Bollywood in a very short span of time. Alia has starred in multiple films and was last seen in Kalank as Roop Chaudhry, and will be next seen in Sadak 2. Read more to know about the times when the actor was seen giving fans casual outfit goals.

Days when Alia Bhatt wanted to step-out just casually

Alia Bhatt sported this look as she stepped out for a party. She can be seen wearing casual jeans and a white top. Here is the picture.

Back in September 2017, Alia Bhatt was spotted boating with her friends. She was seen wearing comfy outfits, which included a hoodie like a shirt and a pair of jeans with cowboy boots. She posted the photo of the same on her Instagram handle. Here is the post.

Alia Bhatt is seen having a great time. In this pic, one can see her sporting a white t-shirt with a turtle print on it and was wearing blue jeans, and a pair of sneakers. She posted this look on her official Instagram handle and captioned it saying, “The grass is always green where you water it.” Here is the post.

Back in June of 2019, Alia Bhatt was spotted having a great time in New York City. She was seen roaming in the streets of the city wearing a white t-shirt, white sports shoes, and a pair of sweatpants. She was carrying a red school bag with her. Here is the post, which she captioned, “We exist in moments, nothing more.”

