Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Sonam Kapoor's Bold Eye Makeup Will Leave You Smitten

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor are widely admired for their glamorous style statements. While Priyanka is gearing up for her Netflix release titled The White Tiger, Alia, on the other hand, is all set to share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Sonam Kapoor also has a movie in her pipeline.

While all the three divas are busy their careers, they still manage to make head turns with their impeccable fashion game time and again. Not to miss the bold eye makeup they do not fail to flaunt at ease. Check out their pictures that profess their love for makeup.

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Sonam Kapoor makeup inspiration

Priyanka Chopra

If you sneak into Priyanka Chopra's Instagram, you will get a glimpse of the actor's love for minimal makeup, but bold eye shadow hues. Only recently Chopra went to wear bold eye makeup at the Golden Globes 2020 Awards night. The next picture shows PeeCee wearing a steely blue eyeliner with a neat hairdo. Take a look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known to carry any style flawlessly. The actor who wears minimal makeup most of the times sports bold eye makeup at times and takes the internet by a storm. Check out her bold eye makeup pictures.

Sonam Kapoor

Only recently, The Zoya Factor actor was seen wearing smokey eye makeup with a black outfit. The next picture shows Sonam Kapoor wearing blue eye makeup, teaming it with one of her classy formal suits. Not to miss the dainty accessories that compliment her attire. Check out Sonam's photos.

(Image courtesy: Priyanka, Alia & Sonam official Instagram)

