Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor & Other Female Actors Who Essayed Key Roles In Biopics

Bollywood filmmakers deliver biopics every year and with these movies, they try to convey to the audience strong messages and make them aware of true-life stories of important historical characters. A lot of renowned film stars have essayed real-life characters in films. Having said that, check out actors who have been part as leading ladies in biopics.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani's huge Bollywood debut itself was a biopic. She played a supporting yet key role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The biographical drama based on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher. The film chronicles the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's Neerja is considered as one of her top critically acclaimed movies. The film, starring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, is a story based on the events that took place when a Pan Am Flight 73 was high jacked in Karachi. Neerja is shown from the point of view of the flight's head purser, Neerja Bhanot, who thwarted the hijack attempt by alerting the pilots, thus grounding the plane. The movie was a commercial success and received high praise from critics.

Fatima Sana Sheikh

Fatima Sana Sheikh was seen in the biopic of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, India's first world-class female wrestlers. Dangal is based on the story of the Phogat family starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Aamir played the role of Geeta Phogat (Fatima) and Babita Kumari's (Sanya Malhotra) father in the film. The biographical sports drama film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Priyanka Chopra

Mary Kom stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role of the boxer, alongside Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in supporting roles of her husband and mentor, respectively. The sports biopic premises Kom's journey of maturing as a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

