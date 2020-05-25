Disha Patani's Songs To Groove On During Quarantine Workout; See List

Disha Patani has been shelling fitness goals with her self-made videos on Instagram. The actress is known for her lean figure and her dance moves. If any followers of her want to be inspired and keep fit, then starting from adding her dance songs to the playlist can be a first. So for anyone looking for good motivation and music to keep fit during quarantine, you can use the below-mentioned list for some musical inspiration-

Disha Patani’s song Do You Love Me

The latest song of Disha Patani shows her rather steaming moves and bold avatar. She looks amazing in the dance mix and the song also can be an inspiration for you to work out. Following her simple moves in the video song can be a great way to start.

Watch the video song here:

Disha Patani’s song Hui Malang

Hui Malang song has all the elements of a modern song plus dainty elements of an evening in a club. The song is must-add to your playlist for a slow Zumba session or simply a background song for the daily work out session. Check it out.

Watch the video song here:

Disha Patani’s Befikra

Set in the modern backdrop of Europe and having accentuated scenes from towns and cities, this song features Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani looks uber cool in her modern avatars form the videos of the songs. Another song that is perfect for an evening workout session.

Watch the video song here:

Disha Patani’s Slow Motion

Slow Motion song is from the film Bharat. The song is catchy and has the essence of a typical Bollywood number. However, the beats of the song are perfect for a free moving Zumba session with the added touch of Bollywood moves. The song features Disha Patani and Salman Khan.

Watch the video song here:

Disha Patani’s Mundiyaan

The Punjabi song is right for any Disha Patani fan to start a power-packed work out in the morning. The classic beats combined with the modern bass is just the right amount of energy required for a quarantine workout. This song also features Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani is dressed in a desi avatar for the song from the film Baaghi 2.

Watch the video song here:

