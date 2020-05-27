Mohit Suri Reveals Disha Patani Is 'guarded'; Latter Says She Will Become More Open

Disha Patani worked alongside director Mohit Suri in Malang that released early this year. Now, the duo has come together once again for the sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 film, Ek Villain. Both the director and the actor are excited about it. In a recent interview to a leading national daily, Mohit Suri opened up about how Disha Patani is a reserved person.

Mohit Suri talks about Disha Patani being shy

While talking about Disha Patani in a recent interview, Malang director Mohit Suri revealed that the actor is “extremely guarded”. He also said that although Disha Patani has started talking to him now on a personal level, she still keeps from revealing anything. Mohit Suri also added that maybe this is because the actor has not met or worked with someone who she can be open with.

Replying to this statement of Mohit Suri, Disha Patani said that the director prefers to connect with his actors on a personal level. She also spoke about how she spent a lot of time with the director during their time in Malang. Disha Patani furthwe added that now that they are getting back together for Ek Villain 2, she is sure that she will be more open with him.

Mohit Suri is currently working on the sequel to Ek Villain that was released back in 2014. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The film was an enormous success at the box office.

A sequel to Ek Villain was announced earlier this year. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria alongside Disha Patani. While sharing the news on social media, the makers of Ek Villain 2 had added that the film is expected to release in early 2021. Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar will be jointly producing Ek Villian 2.

Along with Ek Villain 2, Disha Patani also has some other interesting projects lined up for her. The actor will be next seen in Ashima Chibber directed KTina. Disha Patani will also be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe in the female lead role.

