Disha Patani Or Bipasha Basu: Who Carried This Falguni And Shane Peacock Outfit Better?

Disha Patani is an amazing actor and one of the most-loved celebrities in the current time. Whereas Bipasha Basu is also among the great actors who have always inspired us with her impeccable style statement. Both actors always make sure to inspire us with their impeccable fashion statement and fitness dedication. So, let’s have a look at them in a similar dress that they were spotted in on different occasions.

Disha Patani, Bipasha Basu spotted in the similar outfit

It has been observed that Bipasha Basu always makes sure to make heads turn with her stunning and stylish appearances. This time, the actress donned a beautiful shimmery dress just amazingly, similarly like Disha Patani. The beautiful Bollywood actors donned a similar dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock designer store. So, let’s have a look at Bipasha Basu and Disha Patani’s stunning traditional stylish outfit look, and who wore it better?

In this shimmery floor-length attire, Disha Patani walked down the red carpet at an award ceremony. At that moment. many of us would have thought that who wore strikingly similar, astounding Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit before. And then we found out that, the beautiful actor, Bipasha Basu had once enhanced the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in this stunning attire. Bipasha Basu walked as the showstopper for the designer duo.

As observed in detail, the beadings and designs were set in a different kind, the cutting and pattern of the shimmery gown were identical. The stunning greyish coloured gown had a plunging neckline, with long floor-length feathery capes that gushed from the shoulders. Also, the dress had some beautifully and minutely done star patched embellishments on the shoulders from where the capes flowed.

Now talking about Bipasha Basu, the actor styled her hair into a high ponytail that embraced her facial expressions. Bipasha’s makeup was up to mark with an astounding smokey eye and deep berry lipstick shade. On the other hand, Disha Patani’s hairstyle was styled in a curly top bun with a few strands on the face. Her makeup was a touch of nude hues along with fluttery eyelashes.

Bipasha Basu and Disha Patani, both the dazzling actors opted for minimalistic accessories and let the striking gown be the statement number. While Bipasha Basu just wore her wedding ring and Disha Patani opted for dangling diamond earrings and a delicate diamond bracelet. According to the looks which we see in these pictures, both the actors look attractive. The points to notice in Bipasha Basu's look is her sleek hairstyle and dark lips which complement the gown. As for Disha Patani's look, her surly hairstyle and makeup is perfectly complimenting her gown look.

