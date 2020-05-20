Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann & Other Actors Who Have Been Focusing On Music During Lockdown

Amid coronavirus breakdown, celebrities and popular personalities have been urging the fans to stay home and motivating them to stay strong. Many Bollywood stars have also extended their help to keep the followers and audience entertained. Some are tweaking the guitar and some are mastering the art of playing the piano. Here are some actors who have been playing music during the lockdown. Check out the list.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif here shared a video of her playing the guitar some days back. She wrote in her caption, Work in progress 🎸 sound coming soon in a few days 🔈 hopefully 🤦🏻‍♀️🤞can’t let down @ankurtewari 😇#staysafe. In it, Katrina Kaif stunned in her jammies as she carried the wooden finished guitar. Take look at Tiger Zinda Hai actor's Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is spending his quarantine by singing, playing instruments like guitar and piano. Here, Ayushmann Khurrana shared an IGTV video playing his last song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He played his guitar as he dedicated the song to his fans. In the video, the Dream Girl actor also asked his viewers to sing along for their fellow quarantine mates.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez uploaded a few IGTV videos amidst the quarantine lockdown. Fernandez has ensured to keep her fans entertained amidst the lockdown. She also posted an IGTV video of her simply playing the piano for her fans. The piano video was captioned as Just a little something 💖My prayers to all those suffering from the virus and all those risking their lives to keep us safe 💖💖.

Adah Sharma

As Adah Sharma misses the time of her vacation, she dedicated a song to her fans while she played. Besides being a yoga and mallakhamba practitioner and a self-appointed 'spokespersons for stray dogs', Adah Sharma just showed us that she has a bit of a musician in her too. She sang a song made on the pandemic coronavirus.

Sunny Kaushal

In a video shared by Sunny Kaushal on Instagram, he can be spotted playing djembe drums as he sang Bollywood classic song Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka (1989). Brother Vicky Kaushal is also seen enjoying the jamming session with Sunny as they both sit in their balcony. Take a look.

