Katrina Kaif's Best Comic Scenes From Her Film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan'; See Videos Here

Katrina Kaif has acted in several films of different genres. Katrina Kaif's most popular box office hits include Dhoom 3, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Singh Is Kinng, and many more. One of her comedy and drama movie that entertained the masses as well as garnered appreciation for its story is Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. Listed below are some of the best scenes from Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

READ:Vicky Kaushal's Rumoured Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Wishes Him On His 32nd Birthday

Katrina Kaif's best scenes from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

READ:Katrina Kaif Raises Her Voice Against Domestic Abuse, Joins #LockdownmeinLockup Challenge

Kush confesses his love for Dimple

This is one of the best scenes in the film. The music and the dialogues are super entertaining. Dimple looks at Kush while he confesses his feelings for her. She gets angry at him and slaps him. She tells him that it's too late and they will have to run and elope. She tells him that he has ruined things and that there is no other option but to run away. Dimple makes a plan to run away and tells him to keep quiet and not tell anyone anything.

READ:Katrina Kaif’s Coronavirus Lockdown Routine Will Motivate You To Make Yourself Productive

Dimple Kidnaps Kush

This is one of the funniest scenes from the film. After confessing their love for each other, Dimple plans to run away with Kush. However, Kush does not find her plan very smart. Dimple mixes some sleeping pills in Kush's glass of milk. Once Kush is fast asleep, Dimple gets a wheelchair and kidnaps him. Kush later does not wake up and Dimple thinks she killed him with an overdose. Dimple cries and just then Kush wakes up.

Dimple and Piyali talk about Boys

This is another hilarious scene from the film. Dimple and Piyali have a conversation over boys. Dimple tells her of how much her ex loves her. She shows her a video of him. Dimple gives Piyali guidelines on how to patch things with her ex-boyfriend Luv and win him back. Dimple tells Piyali that boys are very easy to crack and that she only needs to distract them a little. Piyali and Dimple plot on winning over their partners.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.