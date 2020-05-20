Kiara Advani Or Katrina Kaif - Who Styled The Red Lehenga Better?

Bollywood celebs are known for setting unique trends and pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it a high slit gown or lehenga, actors seldom fail to ace the desired look. Lehengas are an integral part of ethnic ensembles that can never go out of style. Celebrities like Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif, who are equally stylish and known for their style choices, opted for a similar-looking outfit. Both were spotted donning a red lehenga in a different way.

Here’s taking a look at Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif’s similar-looking stylish outfit that fans can take inspiration from. Read on to know how the divas styled their looks and upped their fashion game.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani was seen slaying a red lehenga for a fashion show. Instead of wearing a typical traditional lehenga, the fashionista surprised the fans by opting for a modernised version of the ensemble.

Kiara's lehenga featured a red feathery extension covering one side of her waist. The stunning lehenga was worn over a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline. The diva accessorised her look with an emerald green statement necklace. For her makeup, she opted for smoky eyes and nude lips which added grace to the look as she rounded it off with puffed hair.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif shared her Diwali look on her social media and fans, as seen in the comments section, could not stop gushing over her Sabyasachi lehenga. For her fiery plain red lehenga which had a broad golden border, the diva opted for a full-sleeves choli.

Katrina complemented her look with a plain red dupatta and kept the jewellery minimal with a pair of golden jhumkas. A red bindi completed her overall traditional Diwali look. Highlighting her smokey eyes, the Zero actor also went for simple make-up.

On the work front

Kiara Advani will next be seen in Abir Sengupta’s Indoo Ki Jawani which also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in pivotal roles. The movie is expected to release in 2020. Apart from this film, Kiara Advani will also be seen in Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Laxmmi Bomb.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming action-drama Sooryavanshi, which will also mark the reunion of Akshay and Katrina after almost nine years. The duo was last seen in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan. Apart from this, Katrina has been reportedly signed for Bang Bang Reloaded and the third installment of Salman Khan's Tiger series.

