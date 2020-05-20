Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Rajneeti': Here's What Went Into Making Of The Movie

Rajneeti features a huge ensemble star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. It is co-written, helmed, and produced by Prakash Jha. The political thriller film draws parallels to the Hindu epic Mahabharata, where shades of Arjuna, Krishna, Bhima, Draupadi can be seen in characters like Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, and Katrina Kaif respectively.

Rajneeti revolves around the life of Samar Pratap, the son of a powerful political family, who chooses to stay with his girlfriend in the United States. However, his father’s demise makes him visit the country and enter the world of politics only to face more obstacles and get stuck in political issues. Released on June 4, 2010, The film was received well by the Indian critics and the audience alike. On the contrary, it garnered negative reviews internationally. But Rajneeti was declared a blockbuster. Here have mentioned some of Katrina Kaif’s behind-the-scenes making of Rajneeti that you must check out right away.

Behind-the-scenes of Rajneeti

In a casual conversation, filmmaker Prakash Jha appreciated his star cast and called them hard-working. He said that they were all hungry for the roles and keen to do them. Jha also gave a special mention to the female lead, Katrina Kaif. He revealed that she aced her role with sheer efforts and dedication. Being a political ensemble drama, Rajneeti involved different changes as per the roles. However, Katrina Kaif overcame all the obstacles smoothly.

Talking about their behind-the-scenes fun moments, Prakash Jha recalled that Katrina Kaif brought her bat and ball to play cricket with the film’s cast. The leading actors were young and lively. Besides cricket, they also played football and all kinds of pranks. From Nana Patekar pinching Ranbir Kapoor, to all of them playing the drums on the table, they had loads of fun and memorable moments.

Prakash Jha also disclosed how much he liked the shooting location. He wanted a place similar to the capital city and chose Bhopal. The director said that for shooting to start at 7:30 in the morning, Rajneeti’s production team had to start working from 3 in the morning.

