Diljeet Dosanjh & Other Actors Who Made Debut Opposite Leading Ladies

Several actors have kickstarted their journey with some of the leading ladies in Bollywood. Diljeet Dosanjh is one of them. He kickstarted his journey in Bollywood with Udta Punjab, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. With all that said now, here are some of the actors who made their debut opposite leading ladies in Bollywood:

Actors who made debut with leading ladies in Bollywood

Diljeet Dosanjh with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Udta Punjab'

Diljeet Dosanjh stepped into Bollywood with Udta Punjab that features prominent actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt. Other actors include Shahid Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Suhail Nayyar, Manav Vij, and Prabhjyot Singh in pivotal rules. The critically acclaimed movie bagged Diljeet Dosanjh several awards for his performance. Kareena Kapoor Khan also bagged Best Actress award for her performance in this 2016 black comedy-crime movie.

Harman Baweja with Priyanka Chopra in 'Love Story 2050'

Harman Baweja made his debut with Love Story 2050 with one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra. Baweja kickstarted his acting career with this science-fiction romance film that got released in 2008. The movie is directed and produced by his parents, Harry Baweja and Pammi Baweja. Although the movie did not perform well at the box office, the soundtrack titled Milo Na Milo went on to become a massive hit amongst the youth. Yet another highlight of the film was the special effects and the various scenic locations.

Siddhant Chaturvedi with Alia Bhatt in 'Gully Boy'

Siddhant Chaturvedi has established his name in the Hindi Cinema in a very short span of time. He stepped into Bollywood with Gully Boy with the Student of the Year actor, Alia Bhatt. He played the role of Shrikant Bhosle (MC Sher). The film earned Siddhant Chaturvedi Most Promising Actor (Male) and Best Supporting Actor awards and was nominated for Best Male Debut Actor award. Viewers loved Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance as a street rapper in Gully Boy. The actor will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 as Bunty/Sunny Sharma.

Vishal Jethwa with Rani Mukerji in 'Mardaani 2'

Helmed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 marked the debut of Vishal Jethwa. The flick features one of the most popular female actors in Bollywood, Rani Mukerji. It features Vishal Jethwa essaying the role of a 21-year-old rapist and murderer. The film received positive reviews from critics.

