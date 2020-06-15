Alia Bhatt & Other Actors Who Played The Traditional South Indian Lady In Films

Actors have always gone that extra mile to portray characters that look real on-screen, be it their mannerisms, diction or appearance. Several Bollywood movies have featured female leads who belong to South India. These few Bollywood beauties have pulled off the traditional South Indian character on-screen. Let’s take a look at the list of Bollywood heroines who essayed the role of a South Indian beauty convincingly.

Alia Bhatt in 2 States

Alia Bhatt’s clothes and makeup, along with her acting, in 2 States captured the attention of many fans. Throughout the movie, the actor’s look is Indian Bohemian and vibrant. Manish Malhotra made Alia wear gorgeous and vibrant coloured saris in all of her looks. The actor was seen acing energetic and fun look of her ethnic wear.

2 States was a romantic-comedy film written and directed by Abhishek Varman. The film was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel with the same name. The film was based on a couple who want to marry each other but are from different cultural backgrounds.

Vidya Balan in Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture was directed by Milan Luthria and produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures. The movie featured Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, and Tusshar Kapoor in the leading roles.

The film was inspired by the life of the late south Indian actor Silk Smitha. The movie was critically acclaimed and Vidya Balan received many awards and nominations for her bold portrayal of Silk Smitha in the film The Dirty Picture.

Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone portrayed the role of a rebellious daughter who does not want to get married to the groom of her father's choice in the film Chennai Express. In the movie, Deepika donned numerous South Indian sarees and perfectly portrayed the role of Meenalochni “Meenamma” Azhagusundaram.

The plot of the film revolved around the character of Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Mithaiwala, a man who accidentally boards the eponymous train and has a chance encounter with Meena, along with her dad's goons. Eventually, Meena and Rahul end up falling in love.

