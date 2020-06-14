Shraddha Kapoor To Alia Bhatt: 5 Ways To Style High-slit Gown Like Your Fav B'town Diva

One of the biggest fashion trends in Bollywood that creates a buzz is pulling off a high-slit gown. It is the best way to look glamourous and make head turns. Our Bollywood divas surely know how to carry a high-slit gown with elegance and grace. If you too want to sport this look for your next party outing, here are 5 ways to wear a high-slit gown and pull it off effortlessly, inspired by your favourite Bollywood celebrity:

5 celebrities from who you could take inspiration to style a high-slit gown

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was seen wearing a red high-slit gown with a deep neckline in a music video, in one of her films. She wore the one-strip red gown with a pair of black high heels, showing off her toned legs. Shraddha Kapoor opted for a smokey eye look and for the hair, she let her wavy hair open.

Urvashi Rautela

Another high-slit gown look to copy from a Bollywood celebrity is Urvashi Rautela. She wore the golden deep neckline with a high-slit for an event. With a glamourous makeup look and her red lipstick, she completed her look by tying her hair in a low pony.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder pink and yellow high-slit gown for an award function. She paired her flowing gown with silver strappy heels. Alia Bhatt's look was supposed to be exotic, and she managed to pull off her look in the best way possible.

Malaika Arora

Actor Malaika Arora is often spotted in high-slit gowns. The actor has a perfectly toned body and always manages to pull off her outfits with grace. Malaika Arora wore her one-shoulder yellow high-slit gown with long diamond earrings. She paired her outfit with golden strappy shoes.

Kiara Advani

Another look to take inspiration from, for styling a high slit-gown is from Kiara Advani. The actor wore a sheer embellished full-sleeve golden gown with a pair of pencil point golden heels. Her makeup was glamourous as she highlighted her sharp features and she let her long hair loose, parting it in the middle.

