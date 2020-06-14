Janhvi Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt: Who Slayed In One Shoulder Shimmer Outfit?

Bollywood divas are often known for their unique sense of style and fashion statements. From acing traditional attires to fusion ensembles, celebrities boldly experiment with their outfits. They are often seen trying the latest fashion trends. Bollywood actors slay their ravishing looks at major red carpet events. They steal the show with their excellent sartorial choices. A while back, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in similar one-shoulder outfits. Take a look at their photos and decide who wore the shimmer outfit better.

Janhvi Kapoor

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is looking gorgeous in a Maë Collection Paris dress. The actor opted for this shimmery ivory dress which has embellishments running across the dress. Instead of a fine-bow detailing, the diva opted for an elaborate train with subtle pleats and nude strappy stilettoes. Opting for a wet hairdo, Janhvi completed her look with smokey eyes and tinted cheeks. With diamond chandelier earrings to complete her look and Janhvi’s edgy make-up, the overall appearance is no less than princess goals.

Alia Bhatt

For an event, Alia Bhatt opted for a stunning Reem Acra silver gown. Apart from the one-shoulder detailing, her dress had an intricate embroidery and bow detailing at the waist with a beautiful train. Be it a for a prom or a bachelorette bash; this dress is high-street glamour for every young girl out there. Pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor kept her make-up simple and fuss-free. With a thin stroke of eyeliner, the actor opted for rosy tinted cheeks and glossy lips for make-up. With nude coloured nails and silver stilettoes, Alia looked stunning in it.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in upcoming horror-comedy film Roohi Afzana. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film features Varun Sharma in an important role. The actor will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi is also also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht, which also has an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film portrays the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, who was a powerful woman in the 60s and known as the ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ for her connections with the underworld. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020.

(Image Credit: Viral Bhayani IG)

