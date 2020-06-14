Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan react

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on Sunday left the stars of the film industry in shock. The actor committed suicide, and celebrities expressed their shock, grief and tributes for him on social media. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan were among those who mourned his death.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh posted a snap of Sushant and sent a heart emoji to the actor to convey their love. Katrina Kaif also posted a snap of the Sonchiriya star and wrote ‘Rest in peace.’ Kartik Aaryan was in shock and posting a snap where the duo is all smiles, and captioned it ‘No brother.’

Here are the reactions:

Taapsee Pannu, without taking the name of Susant, wrote that the year had made its presence felt for the ‘worst reasons.’ He concluded with the words ‘too soon’, apparently referring to the actor’s death.

And the year is surely making its presence felt and etched in history. For all the worst reasons......

Too soon 💔 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 14, 2020

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and many others had expressed their thoughts on social media. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stars of the sport fraternity like Sachin Tendulkar had also mourned Sushant's death.

Mumbai Police confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. His mortal remains have been taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem. As per sources, his family will leave for Mumbai at 9PM, and take his mortal remains for last rites to his hometown, Patna.

Sushant delivered blockbusters like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, apart from notable performances in films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, PK and Kedarnath.

