Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Others All Set To Play Real-life Roles In Upcoming Films

The biographical-drama genre has carved its niche in Bollywood as 2019 delivered many commercially successful films. Following the bandwagon, numerous actors are gearing up to portray the real-life character on the screen. From Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranveer Singh in '83, here is a list of actors who will play the lead in biography-dramas:

Upcoming biography drama

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film will be based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, who is the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film will narrate the story of a young girl, who is sold into prostitution and how she became the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra will once again essay the character of an army man in an upcoming biographical war-drama, Shershaah. It will be a dramatic account of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing a double role. His rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani will play the female lead of the upcoming film.

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will be inspired by the Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim. Reportedly, Syed Abdul Rahim coached team India from 1950 to 1963. The sports drama will be directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma under the production banner of Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

Ranveer Singh in '83

Ranveer Singh's '83 is one of the most awaited films of 2020. The film will trace the struggles of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian Cricket Team's victory in World Cup 1983. The multi-starrer sports flick is directed by Kabir Khan. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh's real-life wife, Deepika Padukone, will essay the on-screen wife of his character Kapil Dev.

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to take an OTT release, as recently the makers of the film confirmed the news. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor as Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female airforce pilot. The film has been extensively shot in Lucknow. Critically acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi will play a significant character in the upcoming biography-drama.

