Bhumi Pednekar Had Cleaned Actor Seema Pahwa's House For 1 Month To Prepare For Debut Role

Bhumi Pednekar recently got candid with Neha Dhupia on her talk show NoFilterNeha. The actor revealed in the talk show how she had prepared for her debut role in Sharat Katariya film Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She revealed that to prepare for the character in the film, she cleaned the house of her co-star for one month to train for the film.

Read Also | Lili Reinhart Is Nostalgic For Her "quarantine Life" As She Shares An Album Of Pictures

How Bhumi Pednekar prepared for her debut film

Bhumi Pednekar won hearts with her debut movie in which she shared the big screen with Ayushmaan Khurrana. The actor in conversation with Neha Dhupia on her talk show NoFilterNeha revealed that she used to work with casting director Shanoo Sharma at Yash Raj Films when she got the part in the movie. Revealing details about how she had prepared for it, she told Neha that,

For this one, Seema Pahwa, who is such a brilliant actor, she played my mother in the film and we worked a lot together. So, it’s like the holy trinity - Ayushmann, me and her. Whenever we get together, mostly our films work, the luck has been very good so far. She was training me and the first day I met her she’s like ‘Kal Salwar kameez pehenke mere ghar aa jana’. I reached her house and voh mujhse jhadu karwa rahi he, chai banwa rahi he. For a month, I have cleaned her house. For a month! I kind of realized okay this is what real life is, until now I was living in a bubble, I need to kind of get out of my shield and experience life. And she gave me that opportunity.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

The actor had won IIFA, Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards among other in the best female debut category. The film had released in the year 2015 and was written and directed by Sharat Katariya. The movie too had won various awards for the music director to a best feature film in Hindi.

She is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakate Sitare. The actor will be seen next in a comedy film Mr Lele where she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. Her other upcoming films include Durgavati and Takht in which she will be seen alongside stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.

Read Also | Jasleen Royal Feels VIP Culture Is Very Unfair At Award Shows; Says 'hope Things Improve'

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.