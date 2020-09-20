Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak & Other Gujarati Actors Who Made It Big In Bollywood

The Gujarati film industry is widely hailed for its theatre and movies. Over the years, the Gujarati film industry has provided several actors to Bollywood, who went on to make it big here. From actors like Sanjeev Kumar from the 60s to Sharma Joshi, from recent Bollywood movies, take a look at these Gujarati actors who made it big in Bollywood.

Gujrati actors who made it big in Bollywood

Sharman Joshi

Actor Sharman Joshi has appeared in several comedy Bollywood films. He comes from a family of Gujarati theatre artists and actors. Sharman Joshi’s father Arvind Joshi is a veteran of Gujarati theatre, while his aunt and his sisters have been a part of several Marathi and Gujarati theatres. Sharman Joshi has not been a part of Gujarati films but has worked in many Gujarati plays.

Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal is another prominent actor from Bollywood, known for his experimental roles in various movies. The actor has a successful career in Bollywood and has also appeared in various movies in the South. Paresh Rawal is another Bollywood actor who began his career in acting with Gujarati film, Naseeb Ni Balihari.

Also Read: Which Akshay Kumar Film Was Loved More By Fans? 'Hera Pheri' Vs 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff was born to a Gujrati family in Mumbai. Over the four decades of being a part of the film industry, the actor has appeared in more than 200 films. Jackie Shroff made his debut in a Gujarati film in the year 2018. The film was a remake of a Marathi film Ventilator.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal's Birthday Wishes For His 'Hera Pheri' Co-star Akshay Kumar Are 'on Point'

Supriya Pathak

Supriya Pathak is most popular for her role as Hansa in an Indian sitcom, titled Khichdi. Supriya Pathak was born to Gujarati theatre artist and veteran actor Dina Pathak. Apart from her mother, her father and her sister have also been associated with theatre and movies for several years. Supriya Pathak is known for her pivotal roles in several Bollywood movies. The actor has appeared in two Gujarati films Carry on Kesar and Best of Luck Lalu.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal Appointed As Next Chairman Of National School Of Drama

Sanjeev Kumar

Sanjeev Kumar was a star of the 60s and the 70s . He was born to a Gujarati family in Surat and moved to Mumbai to make a career in Bollywood. The actor did not play a lot of glamourous roles, yet managed to win the hearts of the audience.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal Reacts To 'Baburao' Baby Version, Calls It 'delightfully Crazy And Cute'

(Image Source: Paresh Rawal Instagram, Pic/still from Jai Mummy Di trailer)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.