Actress Shikha Malhotra Shares Recovery Update After Suffering From Stroke, Paralysis

Actress Shikha Malhotra who shot to fame with the film Fan recently suffered a stroke and paralysis on the right side of her body. The actress who is recovering from the ailment, shared a picture of herself from the hospital wherein she can be seen posing with her mother. In the post, Shikha informed that her health has been improving at a very slow pace. She was initially admitted to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital after which she was shifted to KEM Hospital when she didn’t show any signs of improvement.

Shikha Malhotra shares recovery post

The actress shared two pictures from the hospital where she can be seen posing with her mother. While captioning the post, Shikha revealed that it was her mother who prayed immensely for her well being and good health which has resulted in her recovery. Further in the caption, she urged her fans to watch her debut feature film Kaanchli where she explained all the hard work that has been done by her. She wrote, “Recovering with my superwoman my mumma's love and with all of yours prayers immense love respect, and care🙌coming back to normal. My humble request is to Please keep watching my debut Hindi feature film kaanchli 🌠 all my hard work my latest release on "Ultra movie parlour" directed by Dedipya joshii ji, need your support always.”

Malhotra's PR manager Ashwani Shukla earlier informed about the actress's health condition and said that she had complained of pain on the right side of her body after which she was admitted to Juhu's Cooper hospital. The manager had further revealed that doctors had done her CT scan and said she would take at least eight-ten days to recover. Her PR continued and said that Shikha was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago and was off nursing duties post that. "She was working as a voluntary nurse when she got COVID. She got discharged on October 22, but her sugar would constantly below, which is why she wasn't brought back to nursing," he added.

Apart from being an actress, she also holds a degree in nursing. amid the COVID-induced lockdown, the actress had volunteered to work as a nurse. A graduate degree in nursing from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, she hadn’t worked as a nurse before. Before the heart stroke, the actress was diagnosed with COVID -19 in October and since then her condition deteriorated.

