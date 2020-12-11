Rahul Roy Updates His Fans On His Health Condition After A Brain Stroke; Fans Relieved

Actor Rahul Roy recently gave his fans a quick update on social media after suffering a stroke early this week. He put up a video with his sister Priyanka Roy and mentioned that he has been feeling better now since he has been getting proper treatment from the doctors. Priyanka Roy mentioned in the video that he has been undergoing speech therapy and it has been helping him to a great extent. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they have been waiting for his speedy recovery and healthy return.

Rahul Roy updates his fans on his health

Actor and reality star Rahul Roy recently took to Instagram to speak about his health condition currently and how he has been recovering from the stroke slowly and steadily. In the first video posted, he is seen sitting with his sister Priyanka Roy while speaking about the therapy sessions he has been undergoing since the last few days. In this clipping, he mentions that he can talk properly yet but he has been getting better with every passing day.

Priyanka Roy mentions that he recently went through a good session of speech therapy and he has been feeling good lately. The sister-brother duo also mentioned that he will be back in action soon and has been currently resting and healing. They have also sent out their love to the fans who have been supportive and affectionate in every way.

In the second post, he has put up a bunch of pictures highlighting how his family has been helping and supporting him through the difficult times. He has put up a selfie with his sister, brother, and brother-in-law, who have been quite helpful in times of need. In one of the three pictures, he is also holding up a cup of chai which has a special place in his heart.

In the caption for the post, Rahul Roy has mentioned that Rohit, Priya and Romeer have been his backbone in such times of crisis. He has also spoken about the cup of chai in his hand, quirkily. Have a look at the appreciation post here.

Read Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke Post Filming In Kargil; Admitted To Hospital In Mumbai

Also read Rahul Roy Gives Health Update; Says He's 'recovering' And Shares A Video From Hospital

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about how delighted they are to witness him get better with time. A number of fans have wished him a speedy recovery while others have sent their blessings to the actor. Have a look.

Read Rahul Roy's 'LAC' Producer Nivedita Speaks On His Medical Expenses; Clears 'confusion'

Also read Rahul Roy 'moved Out Of ICU', Will Be Under Doctors' Observation After Brain Stroke

Image Courtesy: Rahul Roy Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.