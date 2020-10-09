Shikha Malhotra Tests COVID-19 +ve After Serving Infected Patients For The Past 6 Months

On October 8, actor Shikha Malhotra shared a post on her social media and informed her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who came to the limelight after she voluntarily started serving as a nurse to the COVID patients, informed that she has been hospitalised and undergoing treatment. In a brief caption, which was written in Hindi, the actor said that she was suffering from shortness of breath.

Shikha added that with the wishes and prayers of the fans, she will be able to battle the virus. Shikha said that she has been serving for the last six months with the prayers of well-wishers and now, she will fight it as well. While asking her fans to take care of their loved ones, she further mentioned that so far no vaccine has been prepared for COVID-19. The actor also urged her fans to wear masks, wash hands regularly and use sanitisers. In one of the photos, she was seen taking rest on a hospital bed. Scroll down to take a look at Shikha Malhotra's recent Instagram post.

Shikha Malhotra contracts COVID-19

Within a few hours, the post of the Fan actor has received more than 1k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other side, many from her 16.5k Instagram followers took to the comments section and extended wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery. Singer-songwriter Mohit Lalwani wrote, "You are a fighter and motivator and you have blessings of everyone!".

Earlier in March, the Running Shaadi actor resumed her duties as a nurse amid surge in COVID-19 cases. Via an elaborated post on social media, Shikha mentioned that she has pursued nursing in Delhi. She has joined as a volunteer nurse in Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, where she is currently admitted. According to her Instagram post, she joined the team to fight COVID-19 and serve the nation.

